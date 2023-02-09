Modder Details How To Jam With Raspberry Pico Powered Open Source Headphones





Ploopy's main claim to fame until now was its trackballs.



These new headphones are no different. The Ploopy cans use a powerful TI PCM3060 off-the-shelf audio codec, while Ploopy's /u/crop_octagon elected to hack together a custom six-channel equalizer using the Raspberry Pi Foundation's RP2040 microcontroller. That's the same chip inside a Raspberry Pico . Despite the similar name, the Raspberry Pico isn't a single-board computer, but rather a much more simplistic microcontroller, sort of like an Arduino on steroids.









The headphones' creator writes that doing real-time digital signal processing is normally extremely math-intensive, typically using a lot of floating-point calculations. The dual-core RP2040 does not have any FPUs, so this approach was not going to work. Instead, they hacked together a 6-band equalizer using integer math.









As far as the headphones themselves, they use custom-designed planar drivers that Ploopy claims offer "studio monitor"-grade frequency response, and you can tune the aforementioned EQ to get the sound you want. Planar drivers typically offer a sharper and clearer sound than classical dynamic drivers at the cost of some output power, but apparently the Ploopy headphones work around this shortcoming by simply having a powerful amplifier.







