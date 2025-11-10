Minisforum Unveils World's First Arm-Based Mini Workstation With UEFI Boot





The compact PC world may just have been given a good shake up with Minisforum's new MS-R1, a mini workstation with server-grade Arm performance in an expandable desktop form factor. But hold up, the machine is also being hailed as the first of its kind in the world to support UEFI boot . With UEFI, the MS-R1 makes it as simple to install and run mainstream OSes like Linux and virtualized environments as it is on any standard PC. Will developers and enthusiasts rejoice? Let's dig in some more.











Another thing that sets the MS-R1 apart is its I/O and expansion options, which are usually reserved for much larger, less power-efficient workstations. The 1.7-liter chassis is deceptively packed with a full-sized, low-profile PCIe 4.0 x16 slot (wired for x8 lanes). This means that users can drop in a discrete GPU, a high-speed network interface card (NIC), or additional storage via U.2 modules, transforming the small box into a legit flexible platform for heterogeneous computing. Connectivity is equally robust, featuring dual 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) ports.







