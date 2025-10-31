Minisforum Says Brace For Mini PC Price Hikes Amid Rising DDR5 And SSD Costs





If you've been on the fence about whether to buy a mini PC now or wait until Black Friday sales roll into view, you may want to consider taking the plunge. Why is that? Minisforum, one of the most active participants in the mini PC space , posted a notice on X saying it will be issuing a "slight price adjustment" on its mini PC models that come pre-configured with storage and memory.





The price increases on certain models will go into effect on Tuesday, November 4, due to "rising global raw material costs." It's not clear what exactly constitutes a "slight" increase, though Minisforum did also say that it's contending with a "significant" increase in supply-side costs.

📢 Notice of Upcoming Price Adjustment

Starting Nov 4, 2025 (PST), MINISFORUM will implement a slight price adjustment due to rising global raw material costs.



✅Barebone models and accessories will not be affected.



We truly appreciate your understanding and continued support.… pic.twitter.com/xu5lQx3n9m — MINISFORUM Official (@Hi_MINISFORUM) October 31, 2025

"Due to the rise in global raw material costs, which has led to a significant increase in our overall costs, Minisforum will implement a slight price adjustment across our product lineup[...]This adjustment will help us maintain the same high standards of quality, innovation, and service that you have come to expect from Minisforum," the company states on X.





Whatever price increases come to fruition will only affect models that ship with DDR5 memory and solid state drive (SSD) storage. Barebones models and accessories will not be affected, Minisforum said.





Situations like this could become the new norm as we dive deeper into the AI era. AI workloads have an almost insatiable appetite for memory and storage, creating immense demand for various DRAM and NAND flash memory chips. It's also putting a strain on manufacturing capacity.





That's not to say anyone should be in panic mode. While prices may trend upwards on memory, storage, and related products, we're not seeing sharp increases (not yet, anyway - knock on wood). However, it does make sense that manufacturers will prioritize allocation to more lucrative AI market segments, versus consumer devices.





So, should you rush out and buy a mini PC now if you're in the market for one, for wait for Black Friday deals to show up? A case can be made for either approach. That said, if there are already some deals to be had on mini PCs, including Minisforum models. Here are a few...