Minisforum’s Neptune Mini PC Couples Ryzen 7 7840HS With RX 6650M GPU

by Zak Killian Saturday, January 27, 2024
The mental image that appears when you think of a 'desktop PC' is probably a big black box—or beige and horizontal, if you're of a certain age. Certainly there's still a massive market for DIY PCs in tower cases, but the majority of folks buying desktops these days could probably be best served by a mini-PC. For regular office work, something like the Ayaneo AM01 will do just fine, but buying a mini-PC doesn't mean giving up gaming.

For one thing, you can of course play thousands of games without compromise on the integrated graphics of modern CPUs. If you're after a more contemporary gaming experience instead, there are mini-PCs with discrete GPUs, too. This isn't exactly a new phenomenon—your author used a Zotac Zbox Magnus EN1070K as his primary desktop for some time. The performance that you can get out of a mini-PC now is absolutely bonkers in comparison, though.

Take, for example, the Minisforum Neptune HX100G. This machine is less than 3 liters in volume, yet packs in an eight-core Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU and a discrete Radeon RX 6650M GPU with its own 8GB of video RAM. That part offers similar performance to the desktop Radeon RX 6600, which means capable 1080p gaming on current-generation titles without dropping the settings through the floor.

The system has ample connectivity: four display connections, including a pair of HDMI ports and a pair of DisplayPort connections. You also get three 10 Gbps USB Type-A ports, two 5 Gbps Type-A ports, and a single 5 Gbps Type-C port around front. There are separate 3.5mm microphone and headphone jacks on the front, and the Ethernet connection is of the 2.5-Gbps type. It does use an external power supply, but the connector is a durable DIN type instead of a flimsy barrel plug.

Minisforum Neptune HX100G port layout. Click to enlarge.

Even if you don't want to play games, this machine could make a killer four-monitor workstation, or even an HTPC. The unseen benefit of the discrete GPU is that the Phoenix CPU can make use of its full TDP on its eight Zen 4 CPU cores, giving you excellent performance in the same ballpark as a Ryzen 7 7700. With a pair of DDR5 SODIMM slots supporting up to 64GB of RAM and a pair of M.2-2280 slots, you're really not lacking for much.

Right now, you can pick up the Neptune HX100G over at Minisforum's own web shop as a barebones system for $719 USD—a $180 discount over the original MSRP. Alternatively, you can get it pre-configured with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for $905 USD, or go all the way to 64GB of RAM for $995 USD. Eight Zen 4 CPU cores, an 8GB GPU, 64GB of RAM, and a free SSD expansion slot for $995 ain't bad at all. Jump on this deal while it's available, because the other Neptune HX machines are already sold out.

Minisforum EliteMini UM780 XTX. The colored tiger accent is illuminated.

If you're interested in an AMD Phoenix-based mini-PC but don't need the discrete GPU, Minisforum also sells the EliteMini UM780 XTX, currently on sale for $639.99 with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD at Amazon. This machine sports the same Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU as the Neptune HX100G above, just without the discrete GPU. As a result, it doesn't have as many display connections, but it does have dual 2.5-Gigabit Ethernet jacks. It also boasts a clean design with a smooth aluminum chassis and an illuminated accent on one side. Another $100 gets you 64GB of RAM.

Exploded view of Minisforum Neptune HN2673 with Intel CPU and Arc Graphics.

Alternatively, if you'd prefer an Intel system, we have a couple of recommendations for you. Minisforum has a fascinating little number in its Neptune series called the HN2673. This machine sports a Core i7-12650H CPU with six P-cores and 4 E-cores mated to an Arc A730M discrete GPU. That part is similar to the Arc A580 desktop part, but with a significantly higher GPU clock rate. This machine has four display outs, gobs of USB, 2.5-GbE LAN, and uniquely, a pair of 2.5" SATA drive bays for cheap storage expansion. You can pick it up with 32GB of DDR5 memory and a 512GB M.2 SSD pre-installed for $599 after a $150-off coupon.

Geekom Mini IT13

Finally, we'd be lax if we didn't point out this bleeding-edge machine from GEEKOM, the Mini-PC IT13. As the name indicates, this system uses a 13th-gen Intel processor, the Core i7-13700H, with six Raptor Lake P-cores and eight Gracemont E-cores. It has all the goodies: USB 4.0, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and an attractive blue-anodized aluminum outer shell. It's also extremely tiny. Snatch it up for $699 with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

If you use any of our affiliate links, we get a portion of the sale, so using links like this to browse Amazon can really help the site at no extra cost to you. Let us know if you find a mini-PC deal we overlooked!
