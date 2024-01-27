Minisforum’s Neptune Mini PC Couples Ryzen 7 7840HS With RX 6650M GPU
The mental image that appears when you think of a 'desktop PC' is probably a big black box—or beige and horizontal, if you're of a certain age. Certainly there's still a massive market for DIY PCs in tower cases, but the majority of folks buying desktops these days could probably be best served by a mini-PC. For regular office work, something like the Ayaneo AM01 will do just fine, but buying a mini-PC doesn't mean giving up gaming.
For one thing, you can of course play thousands of games without compromise on the integrated graphics of modern CPUs. If you're after a more contemporary gaming experience instead, there are mini-PCs with discrete GPUs, too. This isn't exactly a new phenomenon—your author used a Zotac Zbox Magnus EN1070K as his primary desktop for some time. The performance that you can get out of a mini-PC now is absolutely bonkers in comparison, though.
Take, for example, the Minisforum Neptune HX100G. This machine is less than 3 liters in volume, yet packs in an eight-core Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU and a discrete Radeon RX 6650M GPU with its own 8GB of video RAM. That part offers similar performance to the desktop Radeon RX 6600, which means capable 1080p gaming on current-generation titles without dropping the settings through the floor.
The system has ample connectivity: four display connections, including a pair of HDMI ports and a pair of DisplayPort connections. You also get three 10 Gbps USB Type-A ports, two 5 Gbps Type-A ports, and a single 5 Gbps Type-C port around front. There are separate 3.5mm microphone and headphone jacks on the front, and the Ethernet connection is of the 2.5-Gbps type. It does use an external power supply, but the connector is a durable DIN type instead of a flimsy barrel plug.
Even if you don't want to play games, this machine could make a killer four-monitor workstation, or even an HTPC. The unseen benefit of the discrete GPU is that the Phoenix CPU can make use of its full TDP on its eight Zen 4 CPU cores, giving you excellent performance in the same ballpark as a Ryzen 7 7700. With a pair of DDR5 SODIMM slots supporting up to 64GB of RAM and a pair of M.2-2280 slots, you're really not lacking for much.
Right now, you can pick up the Neptune HX100G over at Minisforum's own web shop as a barebones system for $719 USD—a $180 discount over the original MSRP. Alternatively, you can get it pre-configured with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for $905 USD, or go all the way to 64GB of RAM for $995 USD. Eight Zen 4 CPU cores, an 8GB GPU, 64GB of RAM, and a free SSD expansion slot for $995 ain't bad at all. Jump on this deal while it's available, because the other Neptune HX machines are already sold out.
If you're interested in an AMD Phoenix-based mini-PC but don't need the discrete GPU, Minisforum also sells the EliteMini UM780 XTX, currently on sale for $639.99 with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD at Amazon. This machine sports the same Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU as the Neptune HX100G above, just without the discrete GPU. As a result, it doesn't have as many display connections, but it does have dual 2.5-Gigabit Ethernet jacks. It also boasts a clean design with a smooth aluminum chassis and an illuminated accent on one side. Another $100 gets you 64GB of RAM.
Exploded view of Minisforum Neptune HN2673 with Intel CPU and Arc Graphics.
Alternatively, if you'd prefer an Intel system, we have a couple of recommendations for you. Minisforum has a fascinating little number in its Neptune series called the HN2673. This machine sports a Core i7-12650H CPU with six P-cores and 4 E-cores mated to an Arc A730M discrete GPU. That part is similar to the Arc A580 desktop part, but with a significantly higher GPU clock rate. This machine has four display outs, gobs of USB, 2.5-GbE LAN, and uniquely, a pair of 2.5" SATA drive bays for cheap storage expansion. You can pick it up with 32GB of DDR5 memory and a 512GB M.2 SSD pre-installed for $599 after a $150-off coupon.
Finally, we'd be lax if we didn't point out this bleeding-edge machine from GEEKOM, the Mini-PC IT13. As the name indicates, this system uses a 13th-gen Intel processor, the Core i7-13700H, with six Raptor Lake P-cores and eight Gracemont E-cores. It has all the goodies: USB 4.0, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and an attractive blue-anodized aluminum outer shell. It's also extremely tiny. Snatch it up for $699 with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.
If you use any of our affiliate links, we get a portion of the sale, so using links like this to browse Amazon can really help the site at no extra cost to you. Let us know if you find a mini-PC deal we overlooked!