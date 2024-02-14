Minisforum Unveils $519 Ryzen 9 16-Core Motherboard For A Killer SFF Gaming PC

With that in mind, we invite you to check out Minisforum's new BD790i. This product slots in above the BD770i in Minisforum's product stack. We wrote about that back in October. It is a motherboard-and-CPU combo that combines an eight-core Ryzen 7 7745HX with a custom motherboard and cooler configuration. As you could guess from the headline, this new model instead packs in a Ryzen 9 7945HX CPU.





Wi-Fi antenna lugs are included, but the Wi-Fi card isn't.



Yes, you read that correctly -- Dual PCIe 5.0 M.2 sockets. Indeed, this board has better connectivity than a lot of $200-and-under Socket AM5 motherboards. You also get a full PCIe 5.0 x16 slot for graphics cards. That is, of course, the only expansion slot that you get, because this board uses the Mini-ITX form factor, but there's no reason you can't slap a big honking GPU into this machine to go with the 16-core CPU.

A finished view of a BD790i build. Note that the fan isn't included. Image: ETA PRIME



