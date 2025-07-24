CATEGORIES
home News

Don't Miss Out! Score A 16GB Quad-Core Mini-PC For An Unbelievable $119

by Zak KillianThursday, July 24, 2025, 02:15 PM EDT
Outside of gamers and enthusiasts, desktop PCs have largely fallen by the wayside in favor of small-form-factor and "mini" PCs. That's understandable, as if you don't need the massive power of discrete GPUs and the expansion offered by a full-sized desktop, you can shrink the core components of a PC down to a very small size indeed. Case in point: this ACEMAGIC Mini PC, which you can pick up for just $119 with a coupon code.

acemagic intel mini pc
ACEMAGIC Mini PC—Intel N97, 16GB, 256GB: $119 at Amazon w/ code VJ9QJRAH (50% off!)

The specs on this system aren't going to blow you away. It uses an Intel Processor N97, a confusingly-named chip with four Gracemont CPU cores—the same E-cores used in 12th- thru 14th-gen Core CPUs—and a higher 12W TDP than the 6W of the N100 or N150. That boost in power capacity allows it to more reliably turbo to its full 3.6 GHz clock rate, which in turn allows it to offer superior performance compared to the other Alder Lake-N and Twin Lake processors.

However, that CPU, along with 16GB of DDR4 SODIMM memory and a 256GB SSD, are more than sufficient for most household computing tasks. You can browse the web with surprising responsiveness, you can watch YouTube and Netflix, you can use Office, and you can even play a few games on the integrated 24-EU Intel graphics. At just $119, this system presents a ridiculously good value.

beelink amd mini pc
Beelink Mini PC w/Ryzen 7 6800U, 24GB, 500GB: $298.99 at Amazon (35% off!)

If you want something with a little more punch, we do have some options for you. This Beelink machine sports a Ryzen 7 6800U 'Rembrandt' processor with eight Zen 3+ cores and a 12-CU RDNA 2 GPU. That's a 50% larger GPU compared to the Steam Deck, so you can absolutely enjoy some pretty serious gaming on this little machine, especially since it comes with 24GB of RAM. It's marked 35% off at $298.99 right now; not bad for a system that also has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

bosgame mini pc
BOSGAME P3 Lite Mini PC w/Ryzen 7 6800H, 24GB, 1TB: $309.99 at Amazon (32% off!)

This BOSGAME unit is extremely similar, except that for just a little more money, you upgrade to a 1TB SSD, dual 2.5 Gigabit LAN jacks, Wi-Fi 6E, and USB 4.0. It also has an 'H' variant of the Rembrandt chip which means power limits can go as high as 54W, if BOSGAME included the option in the BIOS. If not, you might be able to use Smokeless to modify the setting yourself. It comes set to 45W by default, which is still a considerable upgrade from the 28W maximum of the Ryzen 7 6800U.

acemagic amd mini pc
ACEMAGIC W1 w/Ryzen 8745HS, 32GB, 1TB: $445 at Amazon w/code XLMFC2MN (35% off!)

Finally, the fastest system we have today is another ACEMAGIC machine, the ACEMAGIC W1. This system comes with a powerful Ryzen 7 8745HS SoC and dual-channel DDR5 memory at 5600 MT/s. It also sports a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, Wi-Fi 6, and a 2.5-Gigabit LAN port. The Ryzen 7 8745HS is the same silicon that you'll find powering the ASUS ROG Ally X and the Lenovo Legion Go, among many other handhelds; its combination of Zen 4 CPU cores and RDNA 3 graphics is quite potent for both gaming and productivity. This machine is priced at $689 on Amazon, but with the code above you can grab it for just $448.

If you dig any of these Mini-PCs, or you see a similar deal, let us know about it in the comments below. Likewise, if you have any questions about these systems or the hardware inside them, ask away, and we'll see what we can do to help out.
Tags:  deals, systems, mini-pcs
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment