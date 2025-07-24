Don't Miss Out! Score A 16GB Quad-Core Mini-PC For An Unbelievable $119
The specs on this system aren't going to blow you away. It uses an Intel Processor N97, a confusingly-named chip with four Gracemont CPU cores—the same E-cores used in 12th- thru 14th-gen Core CPUs—and a higher 12W TDP than the 6W of the N100 or N150. That boost in power capacity allows it to more reliably turbo to its full 3.6 GHz clock rate, which in turn allows it to offer superior performance compared to the other Alder Lake-N and Twin Lake processors.
However, that CPU, along with 16GB of DDR4 SODIMM memory and a 256GB SSD, are more than sufficient for most household computing tasks. You can browse the web with surprising responsiveness, you can watch YouTube and Netflix, you can use Office, and you can even play a few games on the integrated 24-EU Intel graphics. At just $119, this system presents a ridiculously good value.
If you want something with a little more punch, we do have some options for you. This Beelink machine sports a Ryzen 7 6800U 'Rembrandt' processor with eight Zen 3+ cores and a 12-CU RDNA 2 GPU. That's a 50% larger GPU compared to the Steam Deck, so you can absolutely enjoy some pretty serious gaming on this little machine, especially since it comes with 24GB of RAM. It's marked 35% off at $298.99 right now; not bad for a system that also has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.
This BOSGAME unit is extremely similar, except that for just a little more money, you upgrade to a 1TB SSD, dual 2.5 Gigabit LAN jacks, Wi-Fi 6E, and USB 4.0. It also has an 'H' variant of the Rembrandt chip which means power limits can go as high as 54W, if BOSGAME included the option in the BIOS. If not, you might be able to use Smokeless to modify the setting yourself. It comes set to 45W by default, which is still a considerable upgrade from the 28W maximum of the Ryzen 7 6800U.
Finally, the fastest system we have today is another ACEMAGIC machine, the ACEMAGIC W1. This system comes with a powerful Ryzen 7 8745HS SoC and dual-channel DDR5 memory at 5600 MT/s. It also sports a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, Wi-Fi 6, and a 2.5-Gigabit LAN port. The Ryzen 7 8745HS is the same silicon that you'll find powering the ASUS ROG Ally X and the Lenovo Legion Go, among many other handhelds; its combination of Zen 4 CPU cores and RDNA 3 graphics is quite potent for both gaming and productivity. This machine is priced at $689 on Amazon, but with the code above you can grab it for just $448.
If you dig any of these Mini-PCs, or you see a similar deal, let us know about it in the comments below. Likewise, if you have any questions about these systems or the hardware inside them, ask away, and we'll see what we can do to help out.