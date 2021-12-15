Minecraft Is The First Game To Hit 1 Trillion YouTube Views And Celebrates With An Epic Video





There’s no argument that Minecraft is one of the most popular video games ever. Microsoft has capitalized heavily on that, but has also used the platform to offer free educational content to kids stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Minecraft is so insanely popular, in fact, that it’s broken a huge record. Minecraft has become the first video game topic to surpass a trillion views on YouTube.





The video-sharing site celebrated the milestone with a special music video on the official YouTube account. Watching the video, you see an in-world celebration of the accomplishment. It’s all set to a parody of Starship’s “We Built This City” written especially for the occasion.

The commemorative music video shows popular Minecraft characters singing along. With lyrics like “Block by block we’re building, just how high can we go?” And “We built this city on lava,” the video offers humor along with celebration.





YouTube has also temporarily updated its logo to celebrate the achievement. Next to the red play button, you can now see a big “one trillion” figure. A new “Trends” page lets you learn the history of Minecraft and how it became such an online phenomenon throughout the world.





Some of the content helping Minecraft break this threshold has been videos of people building and adventuring in the fictional world. There’s plenty more, though, like “Minecraft But” videos showcasing creators who can manipulate the game rules. For example, making your character grow at an exponential rate is popular. So is having items multiply whenever you walk.