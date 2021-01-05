Here's Why Microsoft Is Shutting Down Minecraft Earth On June 30









Though Minecraft Earth is coming to an end, the developers do want to take the game out with a bit of a bang so the dedicated players can have some fun. As such, there is one last final build of the game which has been released today which does the following:

Removing real-money transactions

Drastically reducing ruby costs

Including all completed, unreleased content currently in our pipeline

Reducing time requirements for crafting and smelting

Replacing unused crafting & smelting boosts with radius boosts of the same level

Granting a set of Character Creator items to players who sign in between January 5 and June 30