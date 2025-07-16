Minecraft Adds Jack Black's Chicken Song That Made Billboard's Top 100, How To Get It
Interestingly, "Lava Chicken" is the shortest song to grace the famous Billboard Top 100. This is likely to the overwhelming popularity of Minecraft itself, a game that has transcended the video game genre and became a pop icon.
With the latest 1.21.94 update, you can access Hyper Potions' hit "Lava Chicken." You need to defeat the Chicken Jockey to unlock it, who is a baby Zombie. It is interesting that this update came a long time after the theatrical release of the movie, and not together with any major release. Perhaps it is to keep the hype up after fans have already watched the movie in theaters and at home more recently.
That may be a murky point for some Xbox enthusiasts, who have seen a rapid decline in the Xbox hardware ecosystem lately. With popular titles such as Forza Horizon 5 now gracing other consoles like Sony's PlayStaton 5, it is only a matter of time before Xbox becomes completely platform agnostic.
Microsoft has even partnered with Meta to release the Quest 3S Xbox Edition, which plays strongly in the favor of the Game Pass service. Game Pass is undoubtedly one of the strong points of Microsoft's Xbox empire, with a healthy selection of high-quality games for a reasonable monthly subscription.