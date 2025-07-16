CATEGORIES
home News

Minecraft Adds Jack Black's Chicken Song That Made Billboard's Top 100, How To Get It

by Thiago TrevisanWednesday, July 16, 2025, 11:01 AM EDT
minecraft
Fans of the Minecraft Movie will now be able to listen to the famous "Lava Chicken" song with the latest update to the Minecraft game. The Chicken Jockey character and this song were both crowd favorites in the movie, and now they're also coming to the comfort of your gaming chair. Mojang, the studio behind Minecraft, is always keen on making sure fans are happy with different novel additions to the game. 

Interestingly, "Lava Chicken" is the shortest song to grace the famous Billboard Top 100. This is likely to the overwhelming popularity of Minecraft itself, a game that has transcended the video game genre and became a pop icon. 

With the latest 1.21.94 update, you can access Hyper Potions' hit "Lava Chicken." You need to defeat the Chicken Jockey to unlock it, who is a baby Zombie. It is interesting that this update came a long time after the theatrical release of the movie, and not together with any major release. Perhaps it is to keep the hype up after fans have already watched the movie in theaters and at home more recently. 


Microsoft is the parent company behind Mojang Studios, and we're sure it's delighted with the ongoing popularity of the game. Microsoft is making an almost Disney-like push with its intellectual property to spread it across as many platforms as possible. With heavy hitters such as Minecraft and Call of Duty, it is rapidly becoming a purveyor of gaming content and not just hardware. 

That may be a murky point for some Xbox enthusiasts, who have seen a rapid decline in the Xbox hardware ecosystem lately. With popular titles such as Forza Horizon 5 now gracing other consoles like Sony's PlayStaton 5, it is only a matter of time before Xbox becomes completely platform agnostic.

Microsoft has even partnered with Meta to release the Quest 3S Xbox Edition, which plays strongly in the favor of the Game Pass service. Game Pass is undoubtedly one of the strong points of Microsoft's Xbox empire, with a healthy selection of high-quality games for a reasonable monthly subscription.  

Minecraft updates regularly add great features, but the chicken song will be one that Minecraft Movie fans will surely enjoy. 
Tags:  Microsoft, Jack Black, Minecraft, (nasdaq:msft), lava chicken
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment