Minecraft Finally Makes Copper Useful And Revives A Fan-Favorite Golem

by Alan VelascoWednesday, July 02, 2025, 04:43 PM EDT
Minecraft continues to evolve, riding high on the success of the recent, blockbuster film adaptation. Developer Mojang is looking to keep things fresh with its latest update, which makes a once useless resource something more valuable and brings back a mob that was cast out after the Minecraft Mob Vote back in 2021.

Copper ore has never had many uses in the world of Minecraft, with most players simply ignoring it as they plunged into the depths of the game environment. All that changes with this update, though. It will now be possible to have tools, armor and weapons made from the material. Mojang says that “its durability sits somewhere between stone and iron, which reflects onto the equipment you craft from it.”

Additionally, players will also have access to the Copper Golem, a late round loser of the 2021 Minecraft Mob Vote, which works in tandem with the copper chest. This particular Golem will help players stay organized by sorting inventory items placed inside a copper chest into standard chests located nearby. It will take into account how many items are in a chest and consolidate similar items. To acquire the Copper Golem, simply “place a carved pumpkin on a copper block.” A copper chest will the spawn alongside the newly created Golem.

Players fond of the shiny finish copper brings will have to work to keep it looking that way, though. Failure to wax copper items will result in oxidation, leading that brilliant color to slowly turn to a distinct shade of green. Anyone looking to use it for massive buildings will have their work cut out for them too. Although, the upside is it will be easier than ever to recreate the Statue of Liberty.

Players can test the update by enabling previews and beta for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. If all goes well, then it should roll out to the rest of the user base later this year.
