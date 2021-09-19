CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillSunday, September 19, 2021, 07:34 PM EDT

Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 Windows 11 Convertible Leaks With 120Hz 13-Inch Display

surface pro 8
Microsoft is scheduled to hold its annual Surface hardware event on September 22nd, and multiple products are expected to debut at that time. One of the headliners will undoubtedly be the Surface Pro 8, which received an early reveal today courtesy of @Shadow_Leak via Twitter.

According to the tweet, the Surface Pro 8 will use Intel's current 11th generation Tiger Lake-based processors rather than the incoming 12th generation Alder Lake family. That is to be expected considering that Intel won't officially announce its full Alder Lake processor lineup until late October.

Also on deck is an all-new 13-inch display that doubles the refresh rate to 120Hz. This would put the Surface Pro 8 on even footing with other "professional" tablets like the Apple iPad Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S7+. You'll also notice from the included image below that the Surface Pro 8 has slimmer bezels all around.

The Surface Pro 8 allegedly ditches USB-A in favor of two Thunderbolt 4 ports when it comes to connectivity. Finally, the Windows 11-based 2-in-1 convertible will feature a user-replaceable SSD, which we've previously seen in the Surface Pro X, Surface Laptop 4, and the Surface Pro 7 Plus.

The Surface Pro 8 isn't the only new device expected at this week's event. It's widely expected that the Surface Duo 2 flagship Android smartphone will debut with upgraded rear cameras, 5G connectivity (which was oddly missing on the first-generation device), and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Other devices likely to make appearances this week include the Surface Go 3 and the Surface Book 4. We'll be covering Microsoft's Surface event live, so stay tuned for our coverage and any leaks that crop up before the event.

