Microsoft's Affordable Mini PC To Stream Windows From The Cloud Is Now Available





Microsoft is now accepting orders for the Windows 365 Link device it announced at its Ignite conference back in November. The thin client system is Microsoft's first cloud PC device built specifically to securely connect to Windows 365 in a matter of "seconds," the company says. It's also been through a preview period with testing by over a 100 organizations before making it commercially available.





"We’ve heard valuable feedback on how Windows 365 Link devices can help save both IT and end users valuable time. The devices can be set up in minutes, require minimal configuration, and are familiar for IT to manage using Microsoft Intune," Microsoft says.









Described as a full stack solution, the thin client device enables connecting to virtual machines running Windows 11 and Windows 10. One of the main selling points is that it's secure by design, in big part because there are no local apps and local data storage. There's also no local user with administrative rights to cause potential headaches for IT admins.





Other security features include discrete trusted platform model (TPM 2.0), secure boot, BitLocker encryption, a strict application control policy, and various security baseline policies that are enabled by default, to name a few of the devices characteristics.





The system itself runs on an Intel N250 processor (4C/4T, up to 3.8GHz, 6MB of L3 cache, 6W base power) based on Twin Lake, 8GB of LPDDR5 memory, and 64GB of UFS storage. It also features Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support.













Connectivity options include a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port on the front, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports on the rear, a USB-C port on the rear (USB 3.2, DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode, 7.5W power delivery), and both HDMI 2.0b and DisplayPort 1.4a outputs. Finally, there's a Kensington lock slot on the side.





It also has a compact footprint measuring 4.72 inches (L) by 4.72 inches (W) by 1.18 inches (H), with a weight that checks in at 14.75 ounces.





This is not a mini PC that will find its way into the hands of many home consumers, like the influx of Strix Point systems that have permeated the market as of late, as they're not the target audience here. Instead, Microsoft says anyone interested in the Windows 365 Link should reach out to their Microsoft account team, or ping select retailers. In the US, that would be Insight Enterprises and/or SHI International Corp.





That said, it's relatively affordable at $349 USD.