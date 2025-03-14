This AMD Ryzen Strix Point Mini PC Flaunts Its Own Flip-Up 1080p Display





When it comes to the mini PC form factor, these convenient little boxes typically pack some impressive hardware (these days), with the only requirement that you need to add your own external peripherals (unless it's a barebones, which means you may need to add RAM and storage too), including a mouse, keyboard, and monitor. Well, Aoostar's new G-Flip 370 potentially eliminates one of those necessities, so long as you can make do with a 5-inch screen.





At my age (don't ask), I probably wouldn't be all that keen on trying to manage with a such a small display for computing chores (though I see my smartphone giving me the stink eye). But it's still a nifty feature. The 5-inch flip-up display on Aoostar's little box boasts a 1920x1080 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate, and also touch support.





It's really meant to be used a secondary display. Even Aoostar refers to it as such.





"Whether it is for system monitoring, quick operation, or personalized display, all information is at a glance. This secondary screen supports touch operation and can be used for activities such as watching live broadcasts, dramas, browsing web pages, and displaying files," Aoostar states.





The company also claims it's "tough and durable" with an aluminum alloy hinge design that supports hovering between 0 to 65 degrees. Pretty nifty, eh?





Beyond the cool parlor trick, the G-Flip 370 comes configured with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 'Strix Point' processor (12C/24G, up to 5.1GHz, 24MB of L3 cache), which leverages a mix of Zen 5 and Zen 5c cores. For graphics, it leans on the chip's integrated Radeon 890M GPU (RDNA 3.5, up to 2.9GHz).





"It can output 8K 120Hz images and performs excellently in games. For example, in 1080P resolution, Black Myth: Wukong can reach a frame rate of 70 to 80 frames per second (FPS), Naraka: Bladepoint can achieve 60 to 70 FPS, and Genshin Impact can also reach 50 to 60 FPS. In 4K resolution, League of Legends can run at a frame rate of 80 to 90 FPS. Its performance is comparable to that of the 45W RTX 2060 graphics card, allowing you to easily play mainstream 3A game blockbusters," Aoostar says.













Another neat perk here is that the memory is not soldered to the board. Instead, it eschews LPDDR5 and supports dual-channel DDR5 memory (presumably by way of two SO-DIMM slots). It also features two M.2 PCIe 4.0 slots for storage, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, a single USB4 port, two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 output, dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, an OCuLink interface, and vapor chamber cooling.



