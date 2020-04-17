CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillFriday, April 17, 2020, 05:22 PM EDT

Microsoft's Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Glows In The Dark, Arrives In June

xbox one x cyberpunk 2077 2
Earlier this year, NVIDIA gave away a limited number of Cyberpunk 2077 versions of its flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti consumer graphics card to enthusiasts. Shockingly, these cards ended up being sold on eBay for as much as $5,000. Talk about a major “payday” for those sellers!

Now there's even more Cyberpunk 2077-themed products coming to market, including the Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle. This is no doubt one of the coolest editions of the Xbox One X that we've seen to date, as it features laser etching, blue LED's and a custom controller. On top of that, the console itself actually glows in the dark. Sure, it might be a bit over the top, but we dig it.

According to Microsoft, the Cyberpunk 2077 bundle will be available to purchase in June, while a separate listing for the standalone controller has already shown up on Amazon, although it currently shows as being unavailable for purchase. Presumably, this accessory will also be available in June.

xbox one x cyberpunk 2077

Interestingly enough, the actually Cyberpunk 2077 game won't be available until September.

With that being said, no matter how cool this Xbox One X console looks, we'll likely be saving our money to put towards the Xbox Series X, which is confirmed to be launching during this year's holiday shopping season (likely sometime in late November). That console will be powered by an AMD Zen 2-based Ryzen processor and Radeon Navi RDNA 2 GPU. Microsoft is also throwing in a 1TB PCIe 3.0 SSD and a slot for [proprietary] expandable storage. About the only unknown at this point is how much the console will cost...



Tags:  Microsoft, (nasdaq:msft), xbox one x, xbox-one-x, cd-projekt-red, cyberpunk 2077
Via:  Microsoft
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms