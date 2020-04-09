Limited Edition GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Cards Are Commanding Crazy Prices On Ebay

This may come as a surprise, but there is actually something more valuable than a box of toilet paper and hand sanitizer right now. Over on eBay, NVIDIA's "extremely rare" GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition graphics card is fetching prices in the range of $5,000. One that sold yesterday reached $5,200, and that did not even include shipping.





The buyer had to pay an extra $29.20 to have it shipped, though at least the seller was offering expedited shipping. Still, it is not exactly a value purchase—the MSRP for a regular GeForce RTX 2080 Ti is $999, and the overclocked GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition model runs $1,199 on NVIDIA's website. So, what gives?





In collaboration with CD Projekt Red and the upcoming release of Cyberpunk 2077 , one of the most highly anticipated games of the year, NVIDIA built a relatively small number of limited GeForce RTX 2080 Ti cards themed after the game. In addition, NVIDIA only gave them away—these rare cards were never available to purchase first-hand.





"We’ve made just 200 of these Cyberpunk 2077 GPUs, they won’t be sold, but you can potentially win one. Each has a custom AL5052 aluminum shroud, with Cyberpunk 2077’s signature yellow styling, and powerful GeForce RTX 2080 Ti hardware underneath. And of course, it comes gift wrapped in a special edition Cyberpunk 2077 box, perfect for a collector’s shelf," NVIDIA explained in February.













One of the 200 models sold yesterday for the aforementioned price. Prior to that, another one reached $4,950 on eBay, plus another $100 for shipping, about a week and a half ago. The pricier of the two is not even guaranteed to function, with the seller noting it is untested and sold as-is. Yikes!



