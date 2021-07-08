Microsoft's New Windows 11 Bug Bash Could Earn You Some Neat Rewards

Here are a few of the Quests available to Windows Insiders...

Use an external monitor with your laptop

Update your Settings with Quick Settings

Customize your new Start menu

Customize and use apps from your Taskbar

Do math and get other instant answers right from your Taskbar

Easier way to Snap

These and other Quests hone in on specific areas that Microsoft wants to focus on, to ensure a smooth roll out when Windows 11 arrives. The idea is to go through them one-by-one and offer feedback to Microsoft, whether you encounter an actual bug or just want to offer up input on the experience as currently constructed.





The event runs from today until July 14. To participate, you have to be running a Preview build of Windows 11 , which also means joining the Windows Insider program (it's free). There was a leaked build of Windows 11 going around prior to Microsoft's formal introduction, but there is now an official Preview build you can install on your PC.





Just bear in mind that Preview builds are unfinished and could come with problems and quirks that will be ironed out when the final release arrives. That is something to consider before you install a Preview build on your main PC, if that is something you are thinking about. At the very least, it is a good idea to back up any important files first.





Windows 11 is due to arrive by the end of the year. Rumor has it we could be looking at a launch around Halloween, or not long after. As things currently stand, you will need to enable a security feature called Trusted Platform Module (2.0) in your BIOS, which on most systems either appears as fTPM or PTT.



