Microsoft Warns A Month Old Data Breach May Have Exposed Customer Details To Hackers









On September 24, the cyber threat intelligence company SOCRadar notified Microsoft that one of its Azure Blob Storage servers was misconfigured and leaking customer information. Now, almost a month later, both Microsoft and SOCRadar have released blog posts warning businesses that some of their transaction data and communications with Microsoft and authorized Microsoft partners may may been exposed in this leak.According to SOCRadar, 2.4 TB of data relating to more than 65,000 companies from 111 countries was publicly available as a result of this server misconfiguration. The cybersecurity firm's analysis has so far discovered more than 335,000 emails, 133,000 projects, and 548,000 users exposed in this data. However, Microsoft disputes these numbers, claiming in its blog post that "SOCRadar has greatly exaggerated the scope of this issue." The blog post goes on to say that the exposed database includes duplicate information and repeated references, implying that SOCRadar's numbers don't accurately represent the number of unique emails, projects, and users exposed by this leak.





Microsoft's blog post also expresses disappointment in SOCRadar's choice to make publicly available a search tool that let's anyone check whether a domain appears in the exposed data. Microsoft argues that SOCRadar should hide the search tool behind some form of identity verification system requiring that users prove their connection to an organization before entering its domain name into the tool and receiving a result.







