CATEGORIES
home News

Microsoft Warns Critical SharePoint Flaw Is Under Active Attack

by Chris HarperThursday, July 23, 2026, 02:25 PM EDT
hero ms sharepoint
Another new vulnerability for Microsoft SharePoint, tracked as CVE-2026-50522, is now being actively exploited in the wild, Microsoft warns. Security team watchTowr found evidence of exploits in use, and noted that attacks started the same day, July 20th, as when a Proof of Concept (PoC) attack was published. Another security company, Defused, detected attacks as early as July 17th, which points to private versions of the attack developed in parallel rather than the published PoC version of the attack.

The eagle-eyed among you may notice that the vulnerability tracked as CVE-2026-50522 is one of the problems fixed in July's Patch Tuesday for Windows 11. At the time, no evidence of the vulnerability in use existed, but in the time since, attackers are using it as a vector against organizations that have yet to apply patches and secure SharePoint. Now that black hats are actively leveraging the vulnerability, applying the latest security patches should be a priority.

content ms sharepoint

But what does the CVE-2026-50522 vulnerability actually do? It's quite concerning; essentially, it allows for full remote code execution (RCE) to be achieved on unsecured SharePoint servers. From there, any number of potential cyber attacks are possible, including installing malware on connected systems or stealing whatever data is stored on the SharePoint server, or the network it's connected to. Per watchTowr (via BleepingComputer) users are also advised to "rotate credentials on any asset that may have been exposed" after applying the new updates.

As we noted above, this isn't the only time that Microsoft SharePoint has been subjected to an RCE exploit, with a major attack documented almost exactly a year ago. In comparison, this version of the attack is far more simplified, since the older attack strung together numerous exploits to achieve RCE on SharePoint. CVE-2026-50522, meanwhile, is achieved with just a malicious .NET BinaryFormatter payload directly targeting SharePoint. Based on the older attack, SharePoint users may also want to consider enabling Antimalware Scan Interface and deploying Microsoft Defender for Endpoint protection after patching and updating credentials.
Tags:  Microsoft, server, security, exploit, cybersecurity, SharePoint, (nasdaq:msft), windows 11
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use