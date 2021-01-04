CATEGORIES
by Paul LillyMonday, January 04, 2021, 09:37 AM EDT

Microsoft Again Promises Extensive Visual Rejuvenation For Windows 10

When summer rolls around, it will have been six years since Microsoft first released Windows 10 to the general public. Since then, Windows 10 has received several major updates with new and improved features, and a bit of tweaking to the overall user interface (UI). But the biggest visual change to Windows 10 is yet to come, and Microsoft is hiring help to make it happen.

The revelation came by way of a job listing Microsoft posted, in search of a full-time senior software engineer for its Windows Core User Experiences team.

"On this team, you’ll work with our key platform, Surface, and OEM partners to orchestrate and deliver a sweeping visual rejuvenation of Windows experiences to signal to our customers that Windows is BACK and ensure that Windows is considered the best user OS experience for customers," the job listing previously read.

Microsoft changed the text after it was picked up on Twitter and in media reports, going with a much more generic message.

"On this team, you’ll orchestrate and deliver experiences that ensure Windows is a great user experience for our customers," the updated listing now reads.

According to the original text, however, Microsoft is planning a major visual overhaul of certain Windows 10 experiences. What exactly those experiences are remains to be seen—Microsoft's job listing goes on to reference building "delightful, polished experiences" for both Windows 10 and the company's Surface Hub product line.

Incidentally, Windows Latest claims the OS will sport an all-new look as part of an update codenamed Sun Valley (Windows 10 21H2). This is in addition to supposed major improvements that are headed to the Start menu, Action Center, Taskbar, and Windows apps. Citing unnamed sources, the site says the forthcoming update could be headed towards its final testing stage soon, with some minor UI improvements rolling out to preview builds next month.

So look for whatever "sweeping" changes are in store, to arrive this summer. Meanwhile, did you know that Microsoft still allows free Windows 10 upgrades from Windows 7/8/8.1? Be that as it may, it is estimated that Windows 7 is still clinging to over 100 million PCs.

