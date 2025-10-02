Microsoft Under Pressure To Extend Windows 10 Support As Petition Gains Traction
To try and convince the company to keep free updates coming to Windows 10, PIRG delivered a letter signed by state and local elected officials, businesses, nonprofits, librarians, school officials and consumer advocacy organizations. Moreover, PIRG also included a petition signed by 16,334 citizens.
It’s not surprising that PIRG has been able to gather this much support from such a wide swath of users. After all, hundreds of millions of perfectly functional PCs don’t meet the requirements to upgrade to Windows 11. It comes as tariffs are making new hardware more expensive and customers and businesses are more mindful of e-waste.
The group’s senior director of right to repair efforts, Nathan Proctor, said that “cutting off support from hundreds of millions of computers is uniquely harmful to consumers.”
Additionally, Windows 10 has proven to be an incredibly popular version of the operating system. That popularity has only grown as many users haven’t been enthused with the way Microsoft has chosen to infuse AI into every facet of Windows 11. Moreover, the ways in which the company has attempted to try and nudge users to sign into their Microsoft accounts while using Windows 11 has also rubbed users the wrong way.
Time will tell if Microsoft decides to officially support Windows 10 for longer than the company planned. However, as more and more advocacy groups apply pressure, the harder it will be for Microsoft to ignore the issue.