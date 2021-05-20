Microsoft To Finally Put A Well-Deserved Bullet In Internet Explorer Next Year





Just as we’ve finally been cleansed of the bug-riddled software infestation known as Adobe Flash , Microsoft this week announced efforts to kill off one of its most loathed software packages. We’re, of course, talking about Internet Explorer, which first burst onto the browser scene way back in 1995.

The demise of Internet Explorer won’t come all at once, however. According to Microsoft, the first step of the phaseout will occur on August 17th, when Microsoft 365 and other services end support for the Internet Explorer. Then, on June 15th, 2022, the Internet Explorer desktop application will be officially “retired” and no longer supported by Microsoft.

“We can’t thank everyone enough for supporting Internet Explorer over the years,” Microsoft explains. “Many people and organizations around the world have depended on IE to support them as they’ve learned, grown and conducted business online.”

Microsoft Edge

Not surprisingly, Microsoft is pushing everyone to hop on the Microsoft Edge browser bandwagon, and we honestly can’t blame them. Edge is better than Internet Explorer in every possible way regarding compatibility, performance, security, and features. Based on Google’s Chromium engine, Edge also receives frequent updates to keep it fortified against the latest attacks. And even better for long-time Internet Explorer users, it even has a built-in IE mode for compatibility.

“While Internet Explorer 11 packaged security updates monthly, Microsoft Edge can issue security patches for immediate vulnerabilities within days, if not hours,” Microsoft explains. “We can’t thank everyone enough for supporting Internet Explorer over the years. Many people and organizations around the world have depended on IE to support them as they’ve learned, grown and conducted business online. Microsoft Edge with Internet Explorer mode inherits this important responsibility, and we look forward to supporting you online with Microsoft Edge.”

Given all these advantages and backwards compatibility provisions offered by Edge, it makes sense that Microsoft would be glad to kick Internet Explorer to the curb. We’re just wondering why it’s taking so long to pull the plug fully and why it wasn’t done earlier.