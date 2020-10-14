Microsoft Ramps Efforts To Kill Legacy Internet Explorer Browser





Microsoft is giving another kick to Internet Explorer after its announced support was ending for Microsoft accounts and other services on November 13th. The company has also announced the end of support for Office 365 services in Internet Explorer next year. Ahead of these actions, Microsoft has sent out an email to businesses and organizations warning them about these changes.





If there is still a need to use Internet Explorer, users can rely on the Internet Explorer Compatibility Mode within Microsoft Edge. This will save the trouble of flipping between an outdated browser and a new one. Furthermore, users will still be able to use Office 365, OneDrive, Outlook, and more until 2021 (though why would you want to?).