Microsoft Surface Laptop With Snapdragon X Is $350 Off But Only If You're Fast





Qualcomm continues to crank out new versions of its Snapdragon X silicon for PCs, and in doing so, there are opportunities to score enticing deals on last-gen releases. Now is one of those times. The caveat is that you're not getting the latest and greatest silicon, but if you're willing to go a generation back, you can save a wad a cash on a still-capable machine.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Copilot+ PC With Snapdragon X Plus Is $350 Off

Microsoft's Surface Laptop with Snapdragon X Plus for $849.99 at Best Buy (save $350). The call for being expeditious is because this is advertised as Best Buy's 'Deal of the Day', so the price will presumably go up tomorrow. Whether it returns to the full $1,999.99 MSRP remains to be seen, but as it stands, this is a solid value. If you're fast, you can scorewith Snapdragon X Plus for. The call for being expeditious is because this is advertised as Best Buy's 'Deal of the Day', so the price will presumably go up tomorrow. Whether it returns to the full $1,999.99 MSRP remains to be seen, but as it stands, this is a solid value.





As configured, the Microsoft Surface Laptop that's on sale features a 13.8-inch PixelSense Flow display with a 2304x1536 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 600 nits brightness, and multi-touch support. It's powered by a Snapdragon X Plus chip with a 10-core CPU (3.4GHz, 42MB total cache), Adreno GPU (2.8 TFLOPs), and a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) flexing up to to 45 TOPS of AI muscle.





Other specs on tap include 16GB of LPDDR5X memory, a 512GB solid state drive (SSD), two USB-C sports, a single USB-A port, a 1080p Surface Studio camera, and up to 20 hours of rated battery life for all-day computing. And being a Surface Laptop, the keyboard (attached) is part of the package.

HP OmniBook 3 Copilot+ PC With Ryzen Is On Sale For $599.99









HP OminBook 3 that's on sale for $599.99 at Best Buy (save $200). This is another Copilot+ PC, but it's built around an AMD Ryzen 5 AI 5 330 Krackan Point processor, which is a 4C/8T chip comprised of a single Zen 5 core clocked at 2GHz to 4.5GHz, three Zen 5c cores clocked at 2GHz to 3.4GHz, 4MB of L2 cache, and 8MB of L3 cache for 12MB of total cache. It also sports an NPU capable of up to 50 TOPS (and up to 56 TOPS for the chip as a whole). If you prefer to stick with a x86 foundation, then check out thethat's on sale for. This is another Copilot+ PC, but it's built around an AMD Ryzen 5 AI 5 330 Krackan Point processor, which is a 4C/8T chip comprised of a single Zen 5 core clocked at 2GHz to 4.5GHz, three Zen 5c cores clocked at 2GHz to 3.4GHz, 4MB of L2 cache, and 8MB of L3 cache for 12MB of total cache. It also sports an NPU capable of up to 50 TOPS (and up to 56 TOPS for the chip as a whole).





This is a slightly bigger laptop at 15.6 inches, but with a 1920x1080 resolution and 300 nits brightness. Other specs include 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, AMD Radeon 820M graphics, Wi-Fi 6 (2x2) + Bluetooth 5.4, two USB-A ports, a single USB-C port, an HDMI output, and up to 11 hours of rated battery life.





Here are few more sub-$1,000 laptop deals...



