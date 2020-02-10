Microsoft Surface Go 128GB Tablet Hits Low $399 With This Hot Deal





The Surface Go is the entry-level tablet in Microsoft's Surface family. First introduced in 2018, the Surface Go starts at $399 with an Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y processor, 4GB of RAM and a 64GB SSD. Stepping up to the high-end configuration doubles the amount of RAM and the size of the SSD to 8GB and 128GB respectively, while being priced at $549.

Today, B&H Photo is running a very compelling deal on the high-end configuration, which drops it price down from $549 to $399 -- the very same price as the base configuration. The $150 discount seems appropriate given that the device has been on the market for about 18 months, and it makes it a great bargain for those looking for a lightweight Windows 10 machine.





With the Pentium Gold 4415Y CPU on board (2-core/4-thread, 1.6GHz), the Surface Go won't take the lead in any performance benchmarks, but it should be fine for light work like word processing and web browsing. And its relatively low price point could make it an attractive purchase for a student in your family.

Given its miserly 6-watt processor, the Surface Go is a fanless device, and it comes packing a 10-inch 1800x1200 display (3:2 aspect ratio). It still features a magnesium body and kickstand like its more expensive Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro X siblings, and has support for the Surface Pen. Microsoft also includes a USB-C port (no Thunderbolt 3 support here) and the tablet can last up to 9 hours per charge.

B&H Photo was showing that the device was in stock just a short while ago for $399, but it recently went OOS. However, the retailer indicates "More on the way" and allows you to sign-up to receive a notification by email when it comes back in stock.