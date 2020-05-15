Microsoft Surface Duo Rumored With Snapdragon 855, 11MP Camera, And More





Things have been relatively quiet on the Surface Duo front since the smartphone was first unveiled back in October 2019 . Since that time, Microsoft has been relatively mum about the Surface Duo, and enthusiasts are eager to see the device out in the wild.

Luckily, the folks over at Windows Central claim to have all of the latest specifications for the Surface Duo, and they're right in line with what we've been hearing since the device was announced. According to the publication, the smartphone will come standard with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. However, considering that 64GB is a bit on the skimpy side these days, there will also be a 256GB SKU available. This larger option is key considering that Microsoft doesn’t offer a microSD slot to expand storage.





The dual 5.6-inch AMOLED displays will have a resolution of 1800x1350 each (4:3 aspect ratio), and there will allegedly be a single 11MP camera above the right display. This camera would serve double duty as both the primary camera and the selfie camera.

A rather interesting spec concerns the battery, which reportedly comes in a relatively small 3,460 mAh. This give us pause, however, as the Snapdragon 855 with this size battery might be manageable for a device with a single screen, but we’re dealing with two displays here. But we’ll have to wait until we have the device in our hands to see how its battery life fares in the real world. On a related note, the Surface Duo reportedly supports USB-C fast charging, but will not come with wireless charging support.





Given the meager battery, it’s probably a good thing that Microsoft didn’t go with the Snapdragon 865, which requires the addition of the Snapdragon X55 5G modem. Not only would the Snapdragon X55 take up additional real estate inside the device, but it would further exacerbate battery drain.

Previous reports have suggested that the Surface Duo will launch this Summer, and it’s expected that it will debut with Android 10 onboard. However, it’s likely to get a swift update to Android 11 once it’s available. On a related note, Microsoft’s Panos Panay recently showed off the Surface Duo on his Instagram account.

