by Paul LillyTuesday, February 09, 2021, 11:11 AM EDT

Microsoft Surface Duo Phone Price Slashed By $450 For Dual Screen Android Goodness

Microsoft Surface Duo
Word on the web is that Microsoft is planning to heavily discount its dual-screen Surface Duo device in its online store this Friday, but its retail partners are not waiting around. Instead, you can pick one up now for up to $450 off with activation, or $400 if opting to activate later. Either way, you stand to save several hundred dollars.

The Surface Duo debuted last year with some impressive hardware in two. Obviously the dual OLED displays are the stars of the show. When folded, users are treated to a 5.6-inch screen with an 1800x1350 resolution (4:3 aspect ratio), and it can opened up to function as an 8.1-inch tablet with a 2700x1800 resolution (3:2 aspect ratio).


The displays are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and 6GB of RAM. It's no longer the latest or fastest Snapdragon SoC, but is still a peppy chip. The Surface Duo also sports Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, a 3,577 mAh dual battery configuration that is good for up to 15.5 hours of local video playback, and an 11-megapixel camera.

There are two storage options, 128GB and 256GB, both of which are on sale...
This is still premium pricing territory, as the folding form factor generally commands these days. However, the hefty discounts definitely makes the Surface Duo a more compelling option, when weighing it against alternatives like Samsung's Galaxy Fold 2.

It's not clear how long the discounted prices will be in effect.
