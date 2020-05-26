CATEGORIES
by Shane McGlaunTuesday, May 26, 2020, 02:13 PM EDT

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 And Note 10+ Flagships Discounted By Up To $400 Right Now

It can be challenging to decide whether to purchase a new smartphone or wait until the next generation hits the market before spending your money. Anyone who needs a new smartphone now, and wants to save some cash at the same time should check out these exclusive deals that Microsoft is offering at its online store. The deals bring significant discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ smartphones.

Shoppers can purchase the Galaxy Note 10 packing its 6.3-inch screen and 256 GB of storage for $699.99. That is a discount of $250 off the normal retail price of the smartphone. The phone is available in black, white, and glow colors at the same price.

Shoppers wanting a larger screen can get the Galaxy Note 10+ with its 6.8-inch display and 256 GB of storage for $749.99, which is a $350 discount off the regular price. The black version of the 10+ is available with 512 GB of storage for $799.99, a discount of $400 off its $1,199.99 regular price. That price means twice the storage for only $50 more than the 256 GB version. As of writing, only the black version is available with 512 GB storage.

Both of the devices are unlocked and include free shipping to most locations in the United States. The smartphones are still high-end devices that compete well with other devices on the market. However, rumors continue to insist the Galaxy Note 20 smartphones will launch in August. So far, rumors on those devices suggest significantly updated hardware along with larger screens. The screen size for the Note 20+ is tipped to be 6.87-inches, while the standard Note 20 will receive a 6.42-inch display.

You can grab the deals direct from the Microsoft Store right here.



