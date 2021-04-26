Microsoft Rips MacBook Air Dongle Life And Lack Of Touchscreen In Surface Laptop 4 Ad





It seems as though Microsoft isn't done with ripping Apple's popular line of devices , as the MacBook Air is now in the Redmond giant's crosshairs. The MacBook Air is one of Apple's best-selling Macs and was refreshed late last year with the much-ballyhooed M1 SoC.

With its ideal balance of performance and efficiency, the MacBook Air is a potent go-to for mobile warriors. However, Microsoft just launched its refreshed Surface Laptop 4, which means that it is coming out with guns blasting. The new Surface Laptop 4 is available with either 11th generation Intel Tiger Lake-U or AMD's Ryzen 4000 mobile processors.

The actors in the ad start right out of the gate praising the Surface Laptop 4's touch screen, which is something that Apple refuses to add to its Mac computers. Touch capabilities are relegated to Apple's iPhones and iPads -- that is, unless Apple decides to give the iPad Pro access to macOS in the future.

The female actor asks, "Is the ‌MacBook Air‌ touch screen?" to which her brother shakes his head to confirm the obvious answer: no. "How could you not have a touch screen?" She replied in an almost disgusted tone. The ad goes on to lampoon the MacBook Air's two Thunderbolt 4 ports. The Surface Laptop 4, on the other hand, includes USB-C and USB-A ports, which should accommodate a broader range of peripherals.

"Better bring your dongle."

"Better bring your dongle," the female teen says sarcastically. The ad closes out by calling attention to the vast ecosystem of Windows apps and the ability to play a wide variety of games, which has always been a sore point for Macs.

Not surprisingly, Microsoft didn't call out pricing this time around, as it did in its last iPad Pro versus Surface Pro 7 comparison. That's probably because both the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4 and the MacBook Air both start at $999. However, the MacBook Air is currently on sale at Amazon, priced at just $899.