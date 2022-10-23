CATEGORIES
home News

Microsoft Calls Cloud Gaming ‘Immature Technology,’ Tell That To GeForce NOW

by Nathan OrdSunday, October 23, 2022, 12:59 PM EDT
microsoft refuting claims about cloud gaming competition
There has been a lot of movement in the cloud gaming space in the last few months, including the shuttering of Google Stadia. This has led Microsoft to call cloud gaming a “new and immature technology” in a recent filing that refutes claims made by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), even though Microsoft seems to be all in on cloud gaming and steaming ahead with the Activision-Blizzard purchase.

Earlier in October, we covered the phase one investigation by the CMA regarding Microsoft’s acquisition of the Activision Blizzard merger. With that investigation, there were concerns that Microsoft would take popular games like Call of Duty and make them Xbox exclusives. Besides this, though, there were also concerns that this acquisition would help Microsoft snuff out the competition in the cloud-gaming market.

mobile gaming microsoft refuting claims about cloud gaming competition

This latter point was touched upon once more in the Phase 2 investigation and filings, with Microsoft refuting the CMA’s ‘theory’ that Microsoft has an advantage over cloud competitors and would get a boost from this deal. The response outlines that the CMA believes Microsoft’s “multi-product ecosystem” consisting of a “leading cloud platform and PC operating system” could lead to some competition troubles in the market. However, Microsoft explains that Xbox Cloud Gaming does not use the technologies of Azure or stream games from PC hardware which might even be a disadvantage.

cross platform gaming microsoft refuting claims about cloud gaming competition

Furthermore, Microsoft alleges that “consumer adoption of cloud gaming remains low” and aggressively competing against other cloud competitors would set back the adoption of the technology. The company also alleges that cloud gaming is a “new and immature technology,” with consumers choosing to download their games and play locally. However, this last point seems slightly disingenuous, as companies like Google’s Stadia have risen and fallen in the short time cloud gaming has been around. Moreover, companies like Netflix are looking to jump into the game while NVIDIA is holding strong, it seems, with GeForce Now. We have also seen rumors about an expansion of Microsoft's cloud accessibility through a dongle codenamed "Keystone", but what happens there remains to be seen. 

Perhaps “new and immature” is not the right verbiage, but rather “robust yet burgeoning” would have been more accurate for what we have seen thus far given that the technology is solid, just not the business model. In any event, Microsoft’s initial response to the CMA’s phase two investigation is rather interesting and worth a read if you have a chance. It certainly gives some unique insights into how Microsoft thinks about the cloud-gaming sphere, so let us know what you think of this in the comments below.
Tags:  Gaming, Microsoft, (nasdaq:msft), xcloud, activisionblizzard, cma
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment