Microsoft Confirms Low Cost Xbox Cloud Game Streaming Dongle Is Real So Where Is It?
A long rumored streaming stick offering Xbox Cloud Gaming, code named "Keystone", has finally been confirmed as being real. However, Microsoft is not quite ready to take the dongle to market, as the company wants to explore additional iterations first.
First hinted as Project Hobart, and later referred to internally as Keystone, the affordable dongle from Microsoft is no longer a rumor. The dongle will allow users to run Xbox Game Pass and its cloud gaming service, similar to Chromecast and Google Stadia, according to a report from Windows Central.
"As announced last year, we've been working on a game-streaming device, codename Keystone, that can be connected to any TV or monitor without the need for a console," stated a Microsoft spokesperson. "We have made the decision to pivot away from the current iteration of the Keystone device. We will take our learnings and refocus our efforts on a new approach that will allow us to deliver Xbox Cloud Gaming to more players around the world in the future."
The exact timeline for the streaming device is still uncertain, and with Microsoft wanting to explore other iterations it more than likely won't be released in the near future. However, a low-cost device that can deliver Xbox Game Pass to more users and households who do not want to splurge on expensive next-gen consoles makes sense for the company. Microsoft has also hinted at bringing TV apps to its cloud gaming service, which would make it that much more appealing.
Keystone has been speculated to eventually run a slimmed-down version of Windows or Xbox OS, being "Keystone" originally appeared in an OS list which also included other Xbox platforms like "ERA" and "GameOS." Utilizing Windows would allow the company to offer its own apps, while going the Android OSP route could speed up the release to market.
"Our vision for Xbox Cloud Gaming is unwavering, our goal is to enable people to play the games they want, on the devices they want, anywhere they want," the spokesperson said.
Top Image Credit: @ElrondGaming (via 4Chan)