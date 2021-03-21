CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdSunday, March 21, 2021, 12:45 PM EDT

Microsoft Hits Pause On Emergency Windows 10 Printer Blue Screen Update Fix

microsoft pauses problematic printer patch after not installing properly news
On Friday, Microsoft released another patch to fix some outstanding issues when printing graphical images in Windows 10. It appears that quality assurance is certainly struggling this month; however, as many users are reporting the update has failed to install with error code 0x80070541. While the error code may be largely useless, there is a workaround if you must install the update.

Last week, Microsoft provided a workaround for a printer issue that was causing blue screens of death (BSOD), among other problems. This stemmed from some printer driver incompatibilities and was  easily fixed by an optional patch just two days later. Afterward, some users found they could not print graphical content, and if attempted, it would cause crashes similarly to the original problem. Thus, Microsoft issued another patch to hopefully solve the problem, but it seems to be piling on in a horrendous snowball effect.

microsoft pauses problematic printer patch after not installing properly twitter news

Since the Windows team pushed the last emergency update, users have taken to Twitter and the Microsoft Community Forums to explain that the patch's Windows Update installation is broken. Users were being hit by error code 0x80070541, and the update would not install properly. The suggested workaround ended up being to download the patch from Microsoft's Update Catalog here and install it manually.

microsoft pauses problematic printer patch after not installing properly forum news

It now appears that Microsoft has hit the pause button on the update to find the root cause of the problems. Microsoft Community Forum user Peter_W_Barker reports that the update has been pulled from Windows Update. Furthermore, while the manual update is still available, he suggests waiting for the Windows Update utility to work again to avoid any further issues, and we tend to agree.

In any case, if you need to install the emergency patches, you can do so manually or wait for the update to be redeployed via Windows Update. Either way you go, let us know what you think of the Windows Update debacle in the comments below.
Tags:  Microsoft, Windows, Windows 10, (nasdaq:msft), windows-update

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms