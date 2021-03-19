Microsoft Issues Additional Windows 10 Updates To Address Lingering Printer BSOD Woes
Earlier in March, Microsoft released a Patch Tuesday update, which unfortunately unleashed numerous printer-related issues that led to some cases of the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD). This was caused by driver conflicts within Windows when users went to print. The company then quickly acknowledged the problem, provided a workaround, and a subsequent patch in the following days. Now, Microsoft is releasing a new out-of-band update to squash the issue once and for all…hopefully.
As Microsoft explains in its recent announcements, issues arose when users went to print graphical content. The problem, stemming from the March 9th and March 15th updates, could result in “missing or solid color graphics, misalignment/formatting issues, or printing of blank pages/labels.”
Now, an optional out-of-band update is available in the Microsoft Update Catalog and on Windows Update. Microsoft “recommend[s] you only install this update if you are affected by this issue.” Perhaps they are concerned about more issues cropping up if you install the patch and did not have issues previously. In any case, the following versions of Windows have received the printer patch:
- Windows 10, version 20H2 and Windows Server, version 20H2 (KB5001649)
- Windows 10, version 2004 and Windows Server, version 2004 (KB5001649)
- Windows 10, version 1909 and Windows Server, version 1909 (KB5001648)
- Windows 10, version 1809 and Windows Server 2019 (KB5001638)
- Windows 10, version 1803 (KB5001634)
- Windows 10, version 1607 and Windows Server 2016 (KB5001633)
- Windows 10, version 1507 (KB5001631)