Microsoft Patent Could Be A Game Changer For Ray Tracing On Low RAM GPUs

Microsoft's patent will find a resource saving approach to ray tracing. This is much like when certain textures are reduced in games when visual distances are great in order to reduce the impact on performance. The idea is that visuals which are less important on screen when ray tracing is in effect, will have their quality altered or diminished. The images that are more visible and important to the game experience will then use less memory. This will allow gamers to enjoy ray tracing without as many performance penalties on a variety of hardware, at least in theory.This could be useful not only in lower VRAM GPUs, but also in console systems which could then take on more ray tracing titles in the long run. Even high-end GPUs with copious VRAM could benefit from aspects of this technology in extreme cases where path tracing is too taxing.There have been other indirect methods of improving ray tracing performance as well. NVIDIA's DLSS and AMD's FSR both aim to take a bite out of overall performance by boosting frame rates, and upscaling lowered resolutions. NVIDIA's DLSS 3 with frame generation, in titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, has been especially useful in keeping ray and path tracing under control. Microsoft's patent could potentially be a boon to gamers on nearly every platform, by giving ray tracing a more detailed and bespoke set of operation conditions for it to still impress but with less penalty.