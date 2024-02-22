NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 And 4060 Ti Prices Slashed In China, Is The US Next?
The year 2024 started off with NVIDIA finally announcing its line of GeForce RTX Super GPUs, which include the GeForce RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and RTX 4080 Super. The first two GPUs were introduced at the same price as the models they superseded, with the GeForce RTX 4080 Super getting a notable $200 price drop from its predecessor.
In China, a market that has been growing for GPUs, price drops have been spotted for the GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 Ti. The Founders Edition, made directly by NVIDIA, has seen prices close to MSRP and slightly under. This is good news, as pricing was previously trending in the opposite direction.
Part of the reason would be the introduction of the aforementioned GeForce RTX Super lineup that has helped to push down pricing for all GPU models across the board. Pricing in the United States has also seen a few sales drop the GeForce RTX 4070 down below expected pricing, in what seems like a push to move more GPUs that are sitting on shelves.
In China, a market that has been growing for GPUs, price drops have been spotted for the GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 Ti. The Founders Edition, made directly by NVIDIA, has seen prices close to MSRP and slightly under. This is good news, as pricing was previously trending in the opposite direction.
Part of the reason would be the introduction of the aforementioned GeForce RTX Super lineup that has helped to push down pricing for all GPU models across the board. Pricing in the United States has also seen a few sales drop the GeForce RTX 4070 down below expected pricing, in what seems like a push to move more GPUs that are sitting on shelves.
With the GeForce RTX 4070 Super carrying a $599 MSRP, the GeForce RTX 4070 will naturally start to fall in pricing to balance the newer product. Another substantial factor in pricing in this tier of GPU has been the competition from AMD. The Radeon RX 7800 XT has proved to be a very worthy competitor to NVIDIA in this space, having impressive rasterization performance for its $499 MSRP. This GPU has also seen discounts that fall below its MSRP, keeping the heat squarely on the GeForce RTX 4070 as best it can.
While AMD's Radeon RX 7800 XT has proved capable, many buyers still tend to lean towards NVIDIA for a few reasons. First, the ray tracing performance is still superior on team green, and many modern titles are taking advantage of this technology in a meaningful way.
Secondly, NVIDIA's lead into AI technology is not just impressive in data center products, but in gaming as well. DLSS 3 has been a fantastic way to achieve higher frame rates with its adoption in many newer titles with little drawback. While AMD does have FSR 2 and FSR 3, NVIDIA is still ahead in many respects for this use case.
The important question will be if these pricing trends translate to the North American and European markets. The GeForce RTX 4070 has been on a slow crawl downwards in pricing, and often there are sales that make its pricing even more attractive. The same holds true for the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, which had an unpopular start due to its poor perceived value for being an 8GB VRAM GPU.
Secondly, NVIDIA's lead into AI technology is not just impressive in data center products, but in gaming as well. DLSS 3 has been a fantastic way to achieve higher frame rates with its adoption in many newer titles with little drawback. While AMD does have FSR 2 and FSR 3, NVIDIA is still ahead in many respects for this use case.
The important question will be if these pricing trends translate to the North American and European markets. The GeForce RTX 4070 has been on a slow crawl downwards in pricing, and often there are sales that make its pricing even more attractive. The same holds true for the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, which had an unpopular start due to its poor perceived value for being an 8GB VRAM GPU.