NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 And 4060 Ti Prices Slashed In China, Is The US Next?

While AMD's Radeon RX 7800 XT has proved capable, many buyers still tend to lean towards NVIDIA for a few reasons. First, the ray tracing performance is still superior on team green, and many modern titles are taking advantage of this technology in a meaningful way.Secondly, NVIDIA's lead into AI technology is not just impressive in data center products, but in gaming as well. DLSS 3 has been a fantastic way to achieve higher frame rates with its adoption in many newer titles with little drawback. While AMD does have FSR 2 and FSR 3, NVIDIA is still ahead in many respects for this use case.The important question will be if these pricing trends translate to the North American and European markets. The GeForce RTX 4070 has been on a slow crawl downwards in pricing, and often there are sales that make its pricing even more attractive. The same holds true for the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti , which had an unpopular start due to its poor perceived value for being an 8GB VRAM GPU.