Windows 11 Is Still Destroying SSD Speeds On Some PCs And There's No Fix In Sight









One user's comparison between Windows 11 (left) and Windows 10, same hardware.



Many other users on Reddit and the Microsoft Feedback Hub have commented that the storage speed issue, whatever it actually is, has affected game load times, application launch times, windows boot speed, and even game framerate stability. Frustratingly, it also seems to be an intermittent issue, making it harder to troubleshoot.





A list of affected updates, from WindowsLatest.

If you do decide to run without the problematic updates for the greatest performance, it's actually pretty difficult to ensure that these patches don't come back down with a future update pass because Microsoft has gutted the Windows Update UI—since, after all, why would you ever want to avoid installing one of Microsoft's ever-flawless and wonderfully-helpful updates?







Portable Update , a free Windows Update utility