CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyWednesday, March 03, 2021, 02:15 PM EDT

Microsoft Mesh Taps Azure To Turn You Into A Hologram For Star Wars-Style Meetings

Microsoft Mesh
At this year's Ignite conference, Microsoft unveiled a new mixed reality platform powered by Azure that brings holographic teleportation (or "holoportation") into the forefront of today's digital landscape. It is called Microsoft Mesh, and it uses 3D capture technology to beam images of people into a virtual scene, like when R2-D2 delivered a message from Obi-Wan Kenobi to Luke Skywalker (yes, we're nerds).

"This has been the dream for mixed reality, the idea from the very beginning," said Microsoft Technical Fellow Alex Kipman. "You can actually feel like you’re in the same place with someone sharing content or you can teleport from different mixed reality devices and be present with people even when you’re not physically together."


For all the pain and suffering and devastation wrought by the pandemic, it may have also accelerated future-thinking concepts into the forefront, as we collectively cope with how to work and educate in a landscape where social distancing is still the smart play. Technologies like Microsoft Mesh suddenly seem less fringe.

There are several different ways Microsoft Mesh can be deployed. One of them is through collaborative meetings, like a supercharged Zoom or Teams session. This does not have to entail holograms, either—people can choose to project themselves as avatars if they prefer.

Microsoft Mesh Hologram

Beyond that, Microsoft is also pushing this as a way for people in different parts of the world to get together virtually, through holograms or avatars, to work with virtual 3D models.

"Architects and engineers could physically walk through a holographic model of a factory floor under construction, seeing how all the pieces of equipment fit together in three dimensions, potentially avoiding costly mistakes. Engineering or medical students learning about electric car engines or human anatomy could gather as avatars around a holographic model and remove parts of the engine or peel back muscles to see what’s underneath," Microsoft says.

There are lots of ways something like this could be put to good use. Short of actually being somewhere, next to real objects and real people, this could be the next best thing, in some situations. That is the idea, anyway.

Not the least bit surprising, one of the two apps built on the Microsoft Mesh platform announced at Ignite is for HoloLens 2, a natural fit for something like this. The other is AltspaceVR, described as " the premier place to attend live shows, meetups, cool classes, and more with friendly people from around the world."

That is just where it all begins, though—Microsoft is planning to integrate Mesh into Teams and Dynamics 365, as well as open it up to other devices, including VR headsets, PCs, smartphones, and more.
Tags:  Microsoft, Azure, VR, AR, (nasdaq:msft), holograms, microsoft mesh

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms