Microsoft Majorana 1 Reaches Past Electrons For Quantum Computing Breakthrough
by
Zak Killian
—
Thursday, February 20, 2025, 04:00 PM EDT
For years, predicting when quantum computing would become practical has been difficult, largely because of fundamental challenges that had no clear solutions. Those timelines may need to be advanced considerably, though; Microsoft has announced Majorana 1 (pronounced "Ma-ya-ra-nah", because it's Italian), the world's first processor powered by topological qubits, marking what could be a significant step forward in quantum computing.
Unlike previous incremental improvements, this isn't just a refinement of existing technology—it's a shift in approach. Today's quantum computers struggle with error rates and stability, often relying on hundreds of fragile qubits that require constant correction. Microsoft's goal, however, is far more ambitious: scaling up to one million qubits on a single chip by using a topological qubit design that fundamentally reduces errors.
Traditional qubits are highly sensitive to their environment, making them prone to errors from even minor disturbances. Topological qubits offer a potential solution by encoding quantum information in a way that is inherently more resistant to interference. This stability comes from Majorana Zero Modes (MZMs), exotic quantum states that form at the ends of superconducting nanowires. These MZMs provide a level of built-in error protection that could make quantum operations significantly more reliable.
At the heart of Majorana 1 is what Microsoft calls the Topological Core, built from a hybrid material of indium arsenide and aluminum, forming a superconducting structure known as a topoconductor. When cooled to near absolute zero, this material produces MZMs that enable the creation of topological qubits. Microsoft has already integrated eight qubits onto a chip designed for a million, and the reported numbers are promising: an error rate of just 1%, with qubits maintaining coherence for milliseconds—an unusually long time in quantum computing.
One of the biggest challenges in quantum computing is error correction, which traditionally requires large amounts of additional hardware and processing power. Microsoft's measurement-based error correction approach claims to reduce this burden significantly. By using digital pulses to detect and correct errors, the company says it can cut overhead by a factor of ten, making quantum systems more efficient and reducing the need for extreme cooling and power requirements.
The next milestone is a fault-tolerant prototype (FTP) built with topological qubits, which Microsoft aims to deliver within years, not decades. If successful, it could open the door to practical quantum applications, from new materials and pharmaceuticals to breakthroughs in cryptography. However, not everyone in the quantum community is fully convinced yet. Microsoft previously claimed a similar breakthrough in topological quantum computing but was unable to produce conclusive evidence. This time, with peer-reviewed papers in Nature and backing from DARPA, the company has provided more substantial proof—but skepticism remains.
Regardless of whether Microsoft's approach ultimately succeeds, Majorana 1 represents a significant moment in the ongoing quantum computing race. If topological qubits deliver on their promise, they could bring practical quantum computing much closer to reality. For now, the field will be watching closely to see if this technology can truly scale as its creators expect.