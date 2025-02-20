Microsoft Majorana 1 Reaches Past Electrons For Quantum Computing Breakthrough

For years, predicting when quantum computing would become practical has been difficult, largely because of fundamental challenges that had no clear solutions. Those timelines may need to be advanced considerably, though; Microsoft has announced Majorana 1 (pronounced "Ma-ya-ra-nah", because it's Italian), the world's first processor powered by topological qubits, marking what could be a significant step forward in quantum computing.

Unlike previous incremental improvements, this isn't just a refinement of existing technology—it's a shift in approach. Today's quantum computers struggle with error rates and stability, often relying on hundreds of fragile qubits that require constant correction . Microsoft's goal, however, is far more ambitious: scaling up to one million qubits on a single chip by using a topological qubit design that fundamentally reduces errors.





Current quantum computers are massive and power-thirsty.

Traditional qubits are highly sensitive to their environment, making them prone to errors from even minor disturbances . Topological qubits offer a potential solution by encoding quantum information in a way that is inherently more resistant to interference. This stability comes from Majorana Zero Modes (MZMs), exotic quantum states that form at the ends of superconducting nanowires. These MZMs provide a level of built-in error protection that could make quantum operations significantly more reliable.





Microsoft's work involves bleeding-edge materials science.





At the heart of Majorana 1 is what Microsoft calls the Topological Core, built from a hybrid material of indium arsenide and aluminum, forming a superconducting structure known as a topoconductor. When cooled to near absolute zero, this material produces MZMs that enable the creation of topological qubits. Microsoft has already integrated eight qubits onto a chip designed for a million, and the reported numbers are promising: an error rate of just 1%, with qubits maintaining coherence for milliseconds—an unusually long time in quantum computing.





The Majorana 1 test chip in extreme close-up.

One of the biggest challenges in quantum computing is error correction, which traditionally requires large amounts of additional hardware and processing power. Microsoft's measurement-based error correction approach claims to reduce this burden significantly. By using digital pulses to detect and correct errors, the company says it can cut overhead by a factor of ten, making quantum systems more efficient and reducing the need for extreme cooling and power requirements.



