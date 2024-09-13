CATEGORIES
home IT Infrastructure Security

Microsoft Updates Its Core Crypto Library To Thwart Quantum Security Threats

by Alan VelascoFriday, September 13, 2024, 02:44 PM EDT
post quantum computing encryption hero
Microsoft is making some changes to SymCrypt, which is the core cryptographic function library currently used by Windows. These changes are based on the guidance provided by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). This is to prepare for a future where quantum computers, which are vastly more powerful than traditional computers used in the present, can be used to crack encryption protocols currently deployed.

One of the biggest reasons for this change it that threat actors are likely stealing encrypted data and holding on to it for a later date when a quantum computer can be used to decrypt it. Therefore, it’s important to begin to incorporate what’s known as “post-quantum cryptography (PQC) algorithms.” This will hopefully be able to protect data generated and stored today from attacks in the future.

post quantum computing encryption body

The first step in this process was started with the latest update to SymCrypt, which gained support for the NIST approved ML-KEM and XMSS algorithms. Additionally, Microsoft will work towards incorporating ML-DSA, SLH-DSA, and LMS over the coming months in an effort to continue hardening SymCrypt.

Microsoft notes that this is just the beginning of a complex process that will likely take place over the course of several years. However, the company states that it’s committed to working with its partners and stakeholders to ensure a transition that is as smooth as possible.

It’s heartening to see Microsoft begin to undergo this important process, as SymCrypt is employed in a wide range of environments that make use of the company’s operating system and cloud services. Hopefully these changes are able to deliver the security needed to keep data safe well into the future.
Tags:  Microsoft, Encryption, security, (nasdaq:msft), quantum-computing
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment