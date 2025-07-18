Microsoft Issues Rare Apology For A Windows Update Mistake

Microsoft's latest installment of Windows 11, specifically the now somewhat infamous 24H2 version
, keeps pilling on problems for the software giant. Following the latest fiasco involving a Firewall error, Microsoft has issued an official (and rare) apology.
At the core of the recent commotion is the peculiar case of a so-called phantom fix. Microsoft had initially indicated that the July 2025 update would resolve a harmless yet persistent Windows Firewall error (Event 2042 for Windows Firewall with Advanced Security) that had begun appearing after the June 2025 optional update. However, in a surprising turn of events, it appears the update did quite the opposite: instead of solving the problem, it managed to introduce the error to an even wider audience.
Following the blunder, Microsoft made a somewhat candid admission by acknowledging that its previous claim of a fix was, in fact, incorrect. Redmond simple added, "we apologize for any inconvenience or confusion."
Despite the alarming appearance of the error, Microsoft has reassured users that the "Windows Firewall With Advanced Security 2042 None" message is purely a logging anomaly and poses no actual security risk or impact on the firewall's functionality
. It stems from a coding bug related to an experimental firewall feature currently under development and not yet fully implemented. Redmond states that users can safely ignore these warnings for now.
If you've been keeping up with our coverage, you'd be aware that the Windows 11 24H2 update
has had its fair share of issues
. Among the various glitches, users have reported issues with the Microsoft Changjie Input Method for Traditional Chinese, leading to problems with word formation and display. Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) applications using the App attach feature have experienced launch failures, though this issue is reportedly mitigated. Furthermore, a handful of camera applications have been causing unresponsiveness on specific devices, and certain wallpaper customization apps are not behaving as expected, leading to compatibility holds. Devices utilizing older versions of Easy Anti-Cheat are encountering blue screen errors
, and those with Dirac Audio using the cridspapo.dll file might lose audio output altogether. Even some Intel Smart Sound Technology drivers are contributing to blue screen woes.
Microsoft assures users that these issues are being actively addressed, with resolutions planned for upcoming releases.