Microsoft Issues Emergency Windows Update To Fix Reset & Recovery Failures
Users who encountered this issue could not successfully reset or recover their Windows OS. Microsoft specified three instances where users have experienced such an issue in a blog post.
The first is encountered when users try to reset their PC by navigating to System > Recovery > Reset my PC. This process, often used to improve a slow or unstable PC, would fail and roll back any changes, leaving the system in its previous state.
The second scenario is encountered when users try to solve problems by using Windows Update to fix corrupted system files or other issues that interfere with the smooth running of a PC. While there are different ways to achieve this, users who navigate to System > Recovery > Fix problems using Windows Update face the issue.
The last scenario where the issue is encountered occurs when IT administrators try to wipe a PC remotely. This process is often necessary when a computer with sensitive or confidential information is stolen or lost.
To use the most recent OOB update to fix this issue, simply open your Settings app or press Windows + I > Windows Update > Check for Update. While Microsoft has its official schedule for releasing updates, it's worth noting that Microsoft sometimes releases an emergency update, called an "out-of-band (OOB) update". This is often necessary when a widespread and unexpected issue arises with a previous update.
Last week, the company also released an emergency out-of-band fix to address installation challenges organizations faced with Windows Server Update Services (WSUS). Microsoft has published a list of updates impacted by this issue, and you may check it out on their website.