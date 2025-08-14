CATEGORIES
Microsoft Issues Emergency Windows Fix For Frustrating Installation Woes

by Victor AwogbemilaThursday, August 14, 2025, 01:34 PM EDT
Microsoft typical patch Tuesday just passed, and within a day, the company acknowledged installation issues with some of the security updates. Microsoft has since provided a temporary fix for organizations using Windows Server Update Services (WSUS), which are affected by the issues.

The latest updates failed to install on computers managed through WSUS. Home users need not worry, however. Microsoft clarified that only organizations using WSUS need to use this fix, as the problem does not apply to individual users who are not connected to the WSUS system.

To mitigate this issue, IT administrators in affected organizations can download a special Group Policy named Windows 11 24H2 and Windows Server 2025 KB5063878 250814_00551 Known Issue Rollback. Alternatively, the update package can be installed manually using the Windows Update or the Microsoft Update Catalog.

body microsoft emergency fix

Another issue that Microsoft identified tegarding its August updates is related to the Event Viewer error display. The company says the error message is related to a feature still in development and that there is nothing to be worried about since it does not affect Windows performance or functionality.

These issues were spotted by Windows Latest before Microsoft formally acknowledged them. Microsoft says it's working on resolving these issues permanently and plans to include them in future Windows updates.
