Microsoft Investigates Why Windows 10 May 2020 Updates Are Slowing Some PCs To A Crawl





Microsoft's Windows 10 May 2020 update has caused countless problems for computer users. Microsoft has now formally acknowledged an issue with the update that brings computers to a crawl after applying Windows 10 KB4559309. That KB was applied automatically to Windows machines, which prevented anyone from opting out. The slowdowns were initially reported by users in the Microsoft Community forum, and Microsoft is now investigating the situation.

A moderator for Microsoft's support forums has recently stated the Microsoft Edge team is investigating the problem and will report back when more information is available. Microsoft has asked users to submit a report via the feedback hub to help in its investigation.

The KB4559309 update was issued by Microsoft to replace the old version of Edge with the new Chromium-based Edge flavor. Unfortunately for some users, the update brings their machine to a crawl, particularly during boot for laptops and desktop computers. Other problems users are seeing after applying KB4559309 include apps and webpages that load slower than usual.

Few things are more frustrating to folks experiencing slowdowns than a defective update pushed automatically. Microsoft's Windows 10 May 2020 Update has caused a myriad of problems for Windows 10 users, including breaking the "Fresh Start" tool, breaking OneDrive file synchronization, and a bug that broke Wi-Fi for some users.

For those suffering from these issues, the only remedy is to use the System Restore feature and revert to a time before the update was applied. Once KB4559309 is applied, and users upgrade to a newer version of Windows 10, KB4559309 is no longer in the Control Panel, preventing its uninstallation directly. We initially reported on this issue in late June, and the problems continue for many users.