Windows 10 May 2020 Update Breaks Fresh Start Functionality While Microsoft Remains Silent

Microsoft's Windows 10 May 2020 update has been slowly rolling out over the last few weeks but this update has unfortunately brought a wide variety of issues with it. Most recently, some users have been unable to utilize the Windows 10 “Fresh Start” tool since the installation of the latest update. The Fresh Start tool allows users to install a clean version of Windows 10 on their device, perhaps recovering proper functionality from a cluttered or malfunctioning image.





Users are able to keep some of their personal files, but the tool removes various third-party apps and even Microsoft Office . As a result currently, after this update, users will need to reinstall any apps that they want to retain. According to Microsoft , the tool “may improve your device’s startup and shutdown experience, memory usage, storage app performance, browsing experience, and battery life.”









Microsoft WIndows 10 Fresh Start Tool Users can usually find the Fresh Start tool by going to their “Settings” and clicking on “Windows Security”. Users then select “Device Performance & Health”. The Fresh Start tool is at the bottom of the “Device Performance & Health” page.



Users would then typically click on “Additional Info” and would be presented with the choice to either “Get Started” or “Learn More” However, the “Additional Info” option now simply leads users to the Microsoft Support site. This is the page that pops up when the user clicks “Learn More”, but it should not appear when the user selects “Get Started.” There is therefore currently no straightforward way for affected users to do a “Fresh Start.”





Microsoft has reportedly learned about the bug from Windows Insiders and other users, but has yet to provide a fix. Microsoft has also not listed the bug as a known issue on its website. It is currently unclear when this bug will be fixed.



