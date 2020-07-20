CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillMonday, July 20, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT

Microsoft Investigates Windows 10 May 2020 Update Bug That Wrecks Wi-Fi For Some Users

Windows
Windows 10 is back in the news again, and no, we're not talking about another delay for Windows 10X. Instead, we have yet another bug to report for the Windows 10 May 2020 Update, which has had its fair share of problems ever since it was first released two months ago.

The May 2020 Update has introduced a bug (thanks to a recent Patch Tuesday update) that affects the Wi-Fi status icon, which erroneously reports that there is “No Internet Access” even though a user’s internet connection is working just fine. For example, one user reports that they were still able to perform a ping command and browse the internet using their internet browser.

However, where the problems come into play is for apps that rely on the Windows operating system itself to report if there is an active internet connection. If the system is reporting “No Internet Access”, then apps will take that designation as fact and will complain that they can’t connect. Reports on the Microsoft Community forum confirm that apps like Spotify (which goes into offline mode) and even Microsoft’s own Feedback Hub will not work due to the bug.

windows 10 logo

Some detective work traced the problem to a fault setting in the Windows Registry. User ДмитроЖелябін wrote:

use Registry Editor, go to: 

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\NlaSvc\Parameters\Internet

and modify: EnableActiveProbing

then change "Value data" from "0" to "1"

and restart your computer

This “fix” seems to be working for most people, however, some are still having problems. “When I originally experienced this issue I found that the whole 'Parameters' key was empty. I thought it would be an easy fix to just populate that key with the default data,” wrote Alceryes. “It worked for about 24 hours (my active wireless internet was recognized properly) but then, the following day, it went back to not being recognized.

“Now, it doesn't matter what changes I make to the enableactiveprobing or disablepassivepolling DWORDs. Windows just won't recognize my internet connection (even though it works fine).”

For its part, Microsoft is currently investigating the problem. A company representative simply writes in TechNet post, “Microsoft has known about this issue but haven’t resolved it yet.”



