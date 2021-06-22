CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillTuesday, June 22, 2021, 02:34 PM EDT

Microsoft Hypes Its Windows 11 Event With Another Teaser As Users Mock The New OS

windows 11 wallpaper
The official unveiling of Windows 11 is right around the corner, but many of us have already been able to sample the operating system, thanks to a well-timed leak last week. However, the company is taking the setback in stride and today released a new teaser via Twitter which is just 10 seconds long.

A young woman turns to look directly at the camera in the teaser, which then zooms in on her eye. In the reflection of her eye, you see what looks to be the new default wallpaper included with Windows 11.

Fortunately for us, we've already seen the wallpaper, as we've detailed in our previous coverage of the Windows 11 leak. Unfortunately, however, the teaser doesn't provide us with any additional information and only confirms that the Windows event will occur at 11 am EST on June 24th.

"Soon, we will share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators. I have been self-hosting it over the past several months, and I'm incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in late May.

windows 11 2

However, most people who have had a chance to play around with Windows 11 Pro (Build 21996.1) liken the operating system to Windows 10 with a fresh coat of paint rather than a complete rethink. Redditors over at the new Windows 11 subreddit are having a field day picking the operating system apart. One Redditor was quick to point out that the ODBC still uses the Windows 3.x Select Directory UI (albeit, now with rounded edges). Others have mocked Microsoft's new Windows 11 icons by paralleling them to the popular Drew Scanlon meme.

windows 11 icons

Whatever the case, Windows 11 will be a big deal for Microsoft, and the company will likely be eager for users to upgrade. Code sleuths dug into the Windows 11 to discover that free upgrades will be available for Windows 7, Windows 8.x, and Windows 10 operating systems. However, it will be interesting to see if the pace of upgrades from these legacy operating systems to Windows 11 will surpass that of the previous transition to Windows 10. Given the broad similarities between Windows 10 and Windows 11, we'd imagine that the upgrades will proceed relatively swiftly for that group of users.

According to Microsoft's updated documentation, Windows 10 support will end on October 14th, 2025, giving it just over ten years of useful life.

Tags:  Microsoft, (nasdaq:msft), windows 11

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Lite Hash Rate Gaming GPUs?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment