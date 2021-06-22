Microsoft Hypes Its Windows 11 Event With Another Teaser As Users Mock The New OS





The official unveiling of Windows 11 is right around the corner, but many of us have already been able to sample the operating system, thanks to a well-timed leak last week . However, the company is taking the setback in stride and today released a new teaser via Twitter which is just 10 seconds long.

A young woman turns to look directly at the camera in the teaser, which then zooms in on her eye. In the reflection of her eye, you see what looks to be the new default wallpaper included with Windows 11.

What's next? Find out June 24th at 11 am ET

Fortunately for us, we've already seen the wallpaper, as we've detailed in our previous coverage of the Windows 11 leak. Unfortunately, however, the teaser doesn't provide us with any additional information and only confirms that the Windows event will occur at 11 am EST on June 24th.

"Soon, we will share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators. I have been self-hosting it over the past several months, and I'm incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in late May.





However, most people who have had a chance to play around with Windows 11 Pro (Build 21996.1) liken the operating system to Windows 10 with a fresh coat of paint rather than a complete rethink. Redditors over at the new Windows 11 subreddit are having a field day picking the operating system apart. One Redditor was quick to point out that the ODBC still uses the Windows 3.x Select Directory UI (albeit, now with rounded edges). Others have mocked Microsoft's new Windows 11 icons by paralleling them to the popular Drew Scanlon meme.





Whatever the case, Windows 11 will be a big deal for Microsoft, and the company will likely be eager for users to upgrade. Code sleuths dug into the Windows 11 to discover that free upgrades will be available for Windows 7, Windows 8.x, and Windows 10 operating systems. However, it will be interesting to see if the pace of upgrades from these legacy operating systems to Windows 11 will surpass that of the previous transition to Windows 10. Given the broad similarities between Windows 10 and Windows 11, we'd imagine that the upgrades will proceed relatively swiftly for that group of users.

According to Microsoft's updated documentation, Windows 10 support will end on October 14th, 2025, giving it just over ten years of useful life.