Microsoft Flight Simulator Patch #2 Awaits Takeoff As Sim Pilots Fly Through Smoke From West Coast Wildfires





Just three weeks ago, Microsoft Flight Simulator was released to the world. Now, the game's team is preparing to release an update to the game to provide content updates as well as some needed fixes, as reported by the community.

Performance improvements

ATC updates

UI updates

Aerodynamic updates

Aircraft updates

Live Weather updates – (e.g., 225/3kt wind fixed, persistency fixed, etc.)

Upgraded multiplayer servers

Marketplace updates

World updates

Also, last month, players in MSFS were able to experience Hurricane Laura in real-time , but it seems people have been having issues with live weather otherwise, hence the patch trying to fix the weather. If you can experience live weather without a problem, though, you can then experience the smoke from the wildfires on the west coast, according to Reddit user u/branham7761:

At the end of the day, the team behind Microsoft Flight Simulator is doing some great work to get their game to be the best possible. With new marketplace content, experience improvements, and bug fixes, the gameplay of Microsoft Flight Simulator continues to improve. They expect the patch to be released in the next ten days as final testing is being finished, so the pilots can keep their eyes to the skies for this update. To keep up with the latest on Microsoft Flight Simulator, pilots can keep their eyes to HotHardware to stay updated on any upcoming patches and news.







(Hero image courtesy of Microsoft Flight Simulator and c0mmanderkillerd, Hurricane image courtesy of Petri Levälahti