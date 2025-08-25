CATEGORIES
Microsoft Finally Fixed Windows 10 Free One-Year Extended Security Updates Enrollment Issues

by Bruno FerreiraMonday, August 25, 2025, 03:24 PM EDT
Windows 10's imminent sunset on October 14th has been the subject of much ink lately. Windows 11 is a free upgrade, but some users wish to stick with the older version due to device or app incompatibility, fear of a botched upgrade, or just dislike for the migration process of a newer OS. There's an additional year-long lifeline, in the form of free Extended Security Updates (ESU), as we covered before.

In fact, the ESU wizard started rolling out a few months ago but when many users tried to use it, they found that clicking "Enroll now" to start the process would bring up a wizard, but it would just start to load and close itself with no further information. Patch notes for a July 2025 update for Windows 10 indicated that the problem has since been fixed, but not entirely.

The more recent August 2025 patch (KB5063709) was supposed to offer a more permanent fix, but although WindowsLatest tested the ESU wizard and found it working fine, there were reports from users claiming that "Enroll now" wasn't showing up for them. The site reached out to Microsoft, and was informed that the wizard is being rolled out slowly, meaning that if your machine is fully updated and you don't see the option, it'll pop up at some point in the near future.

We've covered the ESU program before, and it's easy to get a free year of extended support for Windows 10. Just go to Settings > Windows Update, and click "Enroll now" under "Enroll in Extended Security Updates." You'll have three options:
  1. Back up your PC's settings to a Microsoft account and get the extended support for free,
  2. Use 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points (about $1 in value). Those can be obtained shopping at Microsoft Store, playing games on Xbox or Game Pass, using Edge, aor searching with Bing.
  3. Perform a one-time payment of $30, if you don't wish to create a Microsoft account at all.
This is also a good time to remind you that if you're holding off on Windows 11 because your machine doesn't fulfill the published minimum requirements (namely the presence of TPM 2.0 support), you should know that, in practice, you can install on any machine running Windows 10. And it just so happens that we have an article with detailed instructions on how to easily create a USB installer for Windows 11 that skips the hardware verification steps, and the Microsoft account requirement.
