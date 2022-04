Microsoft Edge Is Getting A Huge Security Upgrade With Cloudflare Powered VPN

Microsoft Edge Secure Network will be available for now as a preview feature with limited bandwidth. In order to enable the feature, users will have to sign into their Microsoft Accounts. Once enabled, users will be limited to just 1GB of data per month, which is quite limiting. Users streaming or downloading video in Edge might hit that cap in less than a day. Fortunately, it appears that this limitation is only temporary as Microsoft tests out the feature. We will have to see whether Microsoft eventually opens up the feature for free unlimited usage or introduces a payment plan for users to go beyond 1GB per month.Microsoft is offering this new feature in collaboration with Cloudflare , which is providing the secure remote proxy. The documentation offers the following privacy notice for Cloudflare: “When requests are sent to the Cloudflare proxy, Cloudflare will observe your source IP, the destination IP address (website) you are accessing, source port, destination port, timestamp, and access token provided by Edge. This data will be stored briefly as part of Cloudflare’s temporary logs, and then permanently deleted within 25 hours of Cloudflare’s receipt of such information. Cloudflare will not log your request data and will not use it for any purpose other than to provide the Proxy service.”