Microsoft Edge Browser To Mirror Google Chrome's Accelerated 4-Week Release Cycle
Given that the Microsoft Edge browser also uses the Chromium engine, it was only a matter of time before the Redmond-based software giant made the same shift in its release cycle. "As contributors to the Chromium project, we look forward to the new four-week major release cycle cadence that Google announced, to help deliver that innovation to our customers even faster," said the Edge team in a blog post this afternoon.
Like Chrome, Edge is currently on version 89, but the shift to the accelerated four-week release cadence won't begin until Edge 94. This lines up with Google's commitment to start its adjustment with Chrome 94. However, unlike Google, Microsoft has a rigid timeline set for the stable channel release Edge 94, which will occur on the week of September 23rd.
For enterprise customers that aren't so keen on the four-week cycle, Microsoft will offer another option called Extended Stable. Extended Stable will be on an eight-week release schedule concerning new features but will include bi-weekly security updates (which are more critical in the enterprise sector).
Microsoft Edge is increasingly becoming a popular option for internet users not happy with Chrome. While it is still far behind in market share than Chrome, Edge is in a virtual tie with Mozilla Firefox as the world's second most popular cross-platform web browser.