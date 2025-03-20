HP Wolf Security Says Hackers Are Exploiting CAPTCHA To Spread Malware

The March 2025 edition of the HP Threat Insights report identified a number of hacking campaigns taking this approach, including "CAPTCHA Me If You Can," Python script attacks, End-Users' Webcams , and Microphone attacks.









HP also revealed that cybercriminals are launching a series of end-user webcams and microphone surveillance attacks, and many users are falling victim. After users are tricked into compromising their devices, attackers can record videos and snap pictures through victims' webcams and microphones. It was also reported that during these attacks, malicious actors use phishing or other social engineering tricks to lure victims into activating macros in Word and Excel documents. This eventually helps attackers gain unwarranted privileges on users' devices.







Image: HP Wolf Security



The use of the CAPTCHA test might be linked to its popularity among many internet users. Simply getting people to click it instead of a conspicuous phishing link is easier for hackers. No wonder HP Wolf security has reported that these attacks are on the rise, and we all need to be alert to avoid falling victim. The report revealed that the most common cyber attacks in last year's final quarter were associated with fake CAPTCHAs.





Image: HP Wolf Security